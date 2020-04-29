Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anastasia Spear Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anastasia Maria Spear Wilson


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anastasia Maria Spear Wilson Obituary
Anastasia Maria Spear Wilson

Jan 12, 1959 - April 26, 2020

Savannah

Anastasia Maria Spear Wilson, 61, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Memorial University Medical Center.

Beloved wife and mother, Stacey worked for Colonial Sugar Company in Gramercy, Louisiana and then Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In her years in Savannah, she has stayed home to help others and to work on her hobbies. Master scrapbooker, jewelry maker and talented artist.

Anastasia, known to most as Stacey, was born in Biloxi, Mississippi to Adrienne and Alvin Spear on January 12, 1959. She one of their 5 children ... brothers Bryan and Kenny and sisters Mary and Monica. She graduated from St. Martin High School in Biloxi in 1977 and went on to Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi where she graduated in 1981.

Stacey married Thomas Wilson in 1981 and they have 1 daughter Jennifer who lives in Rahway, New Jersey. She always enjoyed plants and flowers and was an active member of the Riverside Garden Club in Louisiana and in Savannah was a member of the Coastal Bead Society. Also in Savannah she was a Creative Memories Consultant from home, helping many scrapbookers with their hobby.

Stacey is also survived by her father Alvin, brother Bryan and sisters Mary and Monica.

A Service will be held at a later date in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Savannah, GA
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anastasia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -