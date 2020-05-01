Anastasia Maria Spear Wilson
1959-2020
Rincon, Georgia
Anastasia Maria Spear Wilson, 61, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia.
Anastasia, known to most as Stacey, was born in Biloxi, Mississippi to Adrienne and Alvin Spear on January 12, 1959. She was one of their 5 children. She had two brothers, Bryan and Kenny, and sisters, Mary and Monica. She graduated from St. Martin High School in Biloxi in 1977 and went on to Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi where she graduated in 1981.
Beloved wife and mother, Stacey worked for Colonial Sugar Company in Gramercy, Louisiana and then Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In her years in Savannah, she has stayed home to help others and to work on her hobbies. She was a master scrapbooker, jewelry maker, and an artist in every sense of the word.
Stacey married Thomas Wilson in 1981, and they have one daughter, Jennifer, who lives in Rahway, New Jersey. Stacey always enjoyed plants and flowers and was an active member of the Riverside Garden Club in Louisiana. In Savannah, she was a member of the Coastal Bead Society and was a Creative Memories Consultant from home, helping many scrapbookers with their hobby.
Stacey is also survived by her father Alvin; brother, Bryan; and sisters Mary, and Monica.
Private services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 10:30 am. You may participate virtually by logging on to www.riemannfamily.com. There you will find the Live Stream link at the bottom of Mrs. Wilson's obituary.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd at Washington Avenue, is serving the family, and memories may also be shared on her tribute page.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 1, 2020.