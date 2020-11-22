1/
Andra White
Andra White
October 28, 2020
Gulfport, Mississippi - Andra Lee White, age 61, passed away October 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Thomas and Bertha Buley; 3 brothers Robert, John and Charles Thomas; and a granddaughter, Natalie Grooms. She leaves behind her husband of 43 years, Raymond White; 3 children John White, Nyla Grooms (John); 9 grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter. A service will be Tues. November 22, at 6pm at Community of Christ Ocean Springs. A private burial will be held at a later date .


Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
