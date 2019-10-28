|
André Kaufman
1950 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
André Kaufman, 69, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in Ocean Springs.
André was born January 13, 1950 in Giessen, Germany to Army Lt. Otis Kaufman, Sr. and Eunice Leckich Kaufman Misko. Shortly after Otis passed, his mother moved back to the Coast and since André had become a lifetime resident of Ocean Springs.
André attended St. Alphonsus Catholic School, Ocean Springs High School and Jackson County Junior College. He was of the Catholic faith.
Some of his many accomplishments were as a member of the Elks Lodge 2501. Serving on the Investigative Committee and Fishing Rodeo Chairman. In 1973 the Ocean Springs Jaycees recognized him as Man of the Year.
For seventeen years he was employed by Ingalls Shipbuilding, originally in the pipe department administration and later in material inventory and COSAL. In 1998 he was appointed Public Works Director for the City of Ocean Springs and served there until his retirement in 2015. During his tenure with the City, he served as Disaster Coordinator for seventeen federally declared disasters, including Hurricane Katrina. As the first "Public Works Leadership Fellow" he authored the Hurricane Manual in 1998 that is still in use today.
André served on the Board of Alderman for eight years, four as Alderman at Large and four representing Ward 4, three of which were as Mayor ProTem and on several occasions, Street Commissioner. He loved politics and was honored to serve his community. His devotion to his community was evident by his contribution to the many projects realized, City Civic Center, local fire stations and curb side recycling, just to name a few.
His devotion to sports was evident by his love of coaching youth sports. As a coach, he brought two teams to the National ASA Championships. He was also an Amateur Softball Association umpire and named Umpire in Chief for the State of Mississippi.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father; and his daughters, Andrea Denise and Amber Cherie.
André is survived by his wife Kathleen Williams Kaufman; his daughters, Tiffany Kaufman and April (Chad Overstreet) Kaufman; his sisters, Lauree (Billy) West and Margaret (Dennis) VanLoon; his brothers, Otis (Joy) Kaufman, Jr. and Al (Iva) Misko, Jr.; his grandchildren, Ryan Williams, Kaden Henze and Miles Mallette; many nieces and nephews; and the mother of his four children, Belinda Parker.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to one's favorite charity.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Friends may visit from 2:00 pm until service time.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 28, 2019