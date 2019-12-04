Home

Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Andrea Lynn "Andee" McGuffee


1961 - 2019
Andrea Lynn "Andee" McGuffee
Andrea (Andee) Lynn McGuffee

February 6, 1961 - November 20, 2019

Brandon

Andrea (Andee) Lynn McGuffee passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, November 20, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with stomach cancer.

Andee is survived by her mother, Betty Ann Stewart, sisters Amanda Ford and Rainey McGuffee, Aunt Lois Fish, nieces Jennifer Hall (Ben) and Megan Ford, great nephew Bentlee Ford and many cousins and dear friends. She was predeceased by her father, Joe McGuffee.

Visitation will be held at Ott and Lee in Brandon, MS Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12-2 with her memorial service starting at 2:00.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
