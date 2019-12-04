|
Andrea (Andee) Lynn McGuffee
February 6, 1961 - November 20, 2019
Brandon
Andrea (Andee) Lynn McGuffee passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, November 20, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with stomach cancer.
Andee is survived by her mother, Betty Ann Stewart, sisters Amanda Ford and Rainey McGuffee, Aunt Lois Fish, nieces Jennifer Hall (Ben) and Megan Ford, great nephew Bentlee Ford and many cousins and dear friends. She was predeceased by her father, Joe McGuffee.
Visitation will be held at Ott and Lee in Brandon, MS Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12-2 with her memorial service starting at 2:00.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 4, 2019