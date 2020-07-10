1/1
Andrea Ulsteen
1945 - 2020
Mrs. Andrea Gayle

Pickard Mize Ulsteen

1945-2020

Biloxi, MS

Mrs. Andrea Gayle Pickard Mize Ulsteen, age 74, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Mrs. Ulsteen was born on August 31, 1945 in Bogalusa, LA. She attended Pearl River Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi where she earned a Doctorate of Education and she was National Board Certified. She taught in private schools in Louisiana and for the majority of her career at St. Martin High School as a Chemistry teacher. She loved Jesus and her grandchildren and enjoyed cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ben Pickard and Virgie Duncan Pickard Evans; former husband, Jim Mize; and siblings, Ben Pickard Jr and Barbara Pickard Pittman.

Survivors include her husband, Jan Ulsteen; children, Tara Mize Moore (Patrick), Kristin Ulsteen Evans (Greg), Sonja Ulsteen Clark (Chad) and Peter Ulsteen (Paige); and grandchildren, Jacilyn "Lexi" Moore, Dalton Moore and Jillian Moore; and seven more dearly loved.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to Homes of Hope, 344 Harold Tucker Road, Purvis, MS 39475 or to Camp Rap-A-Hope, 2701 Airport Blvd., Mobile, AL 36606.

Services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi. Friends may visit one-hour prior. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Gulfport, MS.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
JUL
13
Service
11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
July 10, 2020
