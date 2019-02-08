|
Andrew "Andy" Dennis Elchos
1962-2019
Kiln
Andrew "Andy" Dennis Elchos, age 56, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at his residence in Kiln.
Andy was a Game Warden with The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks for 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Celeste Brocato Elchos.
He is survived by is son, Nicholas Elchos; brothers, Martin "Monnie" Elchos (Freda), Theadore "Ted" Elchos, Perry Elchos (Lori), Nicolas "Nickey" Elchos (Sarah), and Vincent "Vince" Elchos; numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Sunday February 10, 2019 from 12:00PM until 3:00PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian. A funeral will be held Sunday February 10, 2019 at 3:00PM at the funeral home. A burial follow the service at St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 8, 2019