Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Elchos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Elchos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrew Elchos Obituary
Andrew "Andy" Dennis Elchos

1962-2019

Kiln

Andrew "Andy" Dennis Elchos, age 56, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at his residence in Kiln.

Andy was a Game Warden with The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks for 25 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Celeste Brocato Elchos.

He is survived by is son, Nicholas Elchos; brothers, Martin "Monnie" Elchos (Freda), Theadore "Ted" Elchos, Perry Elchos (Lori), Nicolas "Nickey" Elchos (Sarah), and Vincent "Vince" Elchos; numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Sunday February 10, 2019 from 12:00PM until 3:00PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian. A funeral will be held Sunday February 10, 2019 at 3:00PM at the funeral home. A burial follow the service at St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.

Online condolences and pictures can be made at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.