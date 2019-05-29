Mr. Andy Calvanese



1949-2019



D'Iberville



Mr. Andy Calvanese, age 69, of D'Iberville, MS passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019.



Mr. Calvanese was born on June 6, 1949 in Springfield, MA. He retired from the U.S. Air Force, serving in Vietnam. He also retired from the Harrison County Sherriff's Department as a Captain in Investigations. Mr. Calvanese was recognized for many awards throughout his career in the military and law enforcement. He was a member of the Blue Knights MS II Motorcycle Club. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda K. Calvanese and his mother, Doris M. Baker.



Survivors include daughters, Andrea Schram and Toni (Mark) Ross; sister, Kathy (Bob) Ploude; grandchildren, Mandie (Matt) Walker, Michael (Rachel) Schram, Colten Ross and Bailey Ross; and great grandchildren, Abigail and Peyton Walker.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends are invited to visit from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. with military and law enforcement honors.



Published in The Sun Herald on May 29, 2019