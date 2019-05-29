The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:30 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
Interment
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:30 PM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Andy Calvanese


Andy Calvanese Obituary
Mr. Andy Calvanese

1949-2019

D'Iberville

Mr. Andy Calvanese, age 69, of D'Iberville, MS passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Mr. Calvanese was born on June 6, 1949 in Springfield, MA. He retired from the U.S. Air Force, serving in Vietnam. He also retired from the Harrison County Sherriff's Department as a Captain in Investigations. Mr. Calvanese was recognized for many awards throughout his career in the military and law enforcement. He was a member of the Blue Knights MS II Motorcycle Club. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda K. Calvanese and his mother, Doris M. Baker.

Survivors include daughters, Andrea Schram and Toni (Mark) Ross; sister, Kathy (Bob) Ploude; grandchildren, Mandie (Matt) Walker, Michael (Rachel) Schram, Colten Ross and Bailey Ross; and great grandchildren, Abigail and Peyton Walker.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends are invited to visit from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. with military and law enforcement honors.

Published in The Sun Herald on May 29, 2019
