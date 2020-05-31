Andy Welford
1942 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Andy Welford, age 77, of Gulfport, MS, passed away on May 29, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, A.A. Welford, Sr. and Flossie Weeks Welford; and a sister, Rebecca Rigney.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Cathy Welford; his children, Diana Holder (Stephen), Rhonda Fullerton (Richard), and Andrea Walker (Patrick); a brother, John Welford; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
He was a native of Lucedale, MS and was a current resident of Gulfport. He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam on the U.S.S. Duxebury Bay (AVP 38). He retired from Civil Service as a contract manager at the NOAA Center at Stennis Space Center. He was a member at St. James Catholic Church and he loved his family and he had a passion for music.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 12 – 1 pm at St. James Catholic Church. A prayer service will be at 1 pm in the church. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Mobile, AL 38105, or Little Sisters of the Poor, 1655 McGill Ave, Mobile, AL 36604.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 31, 2020.