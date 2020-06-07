Angela Marie Raymond
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela Marie Raymond

Ocean Springs

The funeral is 5PM, Wed, 6/10/20, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Lemoyne Blvd, West Jackson County, with a visitation from 3-5PM. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Lemoyne Blvd
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Funeral
05:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved