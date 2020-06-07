Angela Marie Raymond
Ocean Springs
The funeral is 5PM, Wed, 6/10/20, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Lemoyne Blvd, West Jackson County, with a visitation from 3-5PM. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.