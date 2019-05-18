Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Angelo Chaloult


1940 - 2019
Angelo Chaloult Obituary
Angelo Joseph Chaloult

1940 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Angelo Joseph Chaloult, age 78, passed away on May 15, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Euclide and Anita Chaloult; and his brother, Don Chaloult.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Brock Chaloult; brother, Raymond Chaloult (Anita); sister-in-law, Diane Chaloult; and nieces and nephews, Raymond Chaloult Jr. (Diana) of Beddeford, ME, Brenda Katon (Tom) of Saco, ME, Ricky Chaloult (Lynn) of Beddeford, ME, and Karen Martel (Kevin) of Saco, ME.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served four years. He worked in car sales for over 17 years at Bert Allen Mercedes in Gulfport. He was the top salesman in his class and was awarded a ring to commemorate his achievements. He was also a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, loved traveling and sports, and was an avid collector of 16 millimeter films.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10 AM with visitation starting at 9 AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Gulfport. Interment will be held at a later date at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave. Biloxi, MS.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Gulfport.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 18, 2019
