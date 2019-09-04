|
Angelyn Faye Furr Hubbard
1938 - 2019
Ocean Springs
In the loving words of her oldest granddaughter, "Heaven gained a beautiful angel". Angelyn "Angie" Hubbard passed away on Sunday, September 1st, surrounded by her devoted family.
She was born in Wesson, MS, on March 31, 1938. She was a graduate of Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson and completed her degree in music education at the University of Southern Mississippi. She moved to Ocean Springs in 1960 and began her teaching career at College Park in Gautier. Later she moved to Ocean Springs High School where she received the first state superior award as director of the girl's sextet. After several years she moved to Magnolia Park Elementary where she continued to share her love of music with younger children until her retirement in 1996. After retirement, she continued working with children at Pecan Park Elementary as a "Golden Girl" with Club Read. Angie was an active member of St. Paul UMC where she was a member of the adult choir. She also directed the adult choir and the children's choir for many years.
Angie enjoyed being with friends but mostly cherished spending time with her four beautiful grandchildren. You could always find her at the ballpark, the dance studio or in the car rider's line at school.
Angie had the voice of an angel and is singing with the heavenly choir now. She was a true "Southern Lady", a lady that loved as much as she was loved. She touched many lives, young and old, and will be forever missed by all. Ocean Springs is a better place because of this very special lady.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmur and Maude Furr; her brothers, Donald Eben Furr and Dorsey Edwin Furr; and her precious daughter-in-law, Courtney Jalanavich Hubbard.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Billy Gene Hubbard; two sons, Tracy Hubbard (Jade) and Mark Hubbard; her four grandchildren, Brock, Maura Kaye, Bray and Barbara Logan; her brother, Kenneth Furr; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Catherine's House for the outstanding care she was given by the staff and also the Skilled Nursing Facility at Singing River Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Sprinkles of Hope, an organization establish by her daughter-in-law, Courtney. Donations can be made at Charter Bank under Sprinkles of Hope, 2702 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home with a 11:00 AM service to follow. Interment will be at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
