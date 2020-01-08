|
|
Anita Turner Sipler
1926 ~ 2020
D'Iberville
Anita Turner Sipler, age 93, passed away on January 3, 2020 in D'Iberville, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Whit and Ivy Turner; sisters, Nadine O'Neal (Buss), Doris Allen (Ivan); first husband, Joseph Martinelli; former mother and father-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Martinelli; mother and father-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Clyde K. Sipler, Sr.; sister-in-law, Evelyn Raitter; and grandson, Cory Johnson.
She leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Clyde K. Sipler, Jr.; 6 children, Jana Bennett (Mark), Lisa Keeler, Terri Kracht (Williams), Nicki Morrow (Gregory), Michelle (William), and only son, Jeffery Sipler (Lisa); 17 grandchildren, Christy, Michelle, Jeremy, Anita, Lindsey, Morgan, Nicholas, Taylor, Zac, Larel, Maghan, Caitlyn, Jake, Brock, Grace, Hope, Addison; 10 great-grandchildren, Brianna, Dalton, Brylee, Trey, Kaelie, Caden, Brooks, Skyler, Talon, Luca; and one sister-in-law, Earlene Lazzari (Cataldo).
Mrs. Sipler was born in Switzerland County, Indiana and graduated from Vevey Highschool in Vevey, Indiana. She worked at Christ Church Hospital and Memorial Hospital of Gulfport. She also achieved Employee of the Year and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.
She was a very loving and compassionate person who loved life and lived her life to the fullest. She had a strong passion for her faith and for helping others. She was wise beyond her years and so many people trusted her with their hearts. She was beautiful both inside and outside, kind, vibrant and bright, and her beautiful smile would light up a room. Reading, doing cross-stitch, cross words, and spending time with her family and friends are some of the many things that she enjoyed. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Greenbriar Nursing Home and Deaconess Hospice for their loving care.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 5 – 8 PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd. Long Beach.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM, with visitation starting at 10:30, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 8, 2020