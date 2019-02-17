Ann McCarthy Benton



1940 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Ann McCarthy Benton, 78, of Gulfport, Mississippi, passed away January 30, 2019 in Gulfport, Mississippi. She was born in Everett, Washington on April 17, 1940. Ann was a loving mother, homemaker and devoted wife. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Rollins College. Ann was a long-time volunteer at the St. Vincent's Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. She was an avid reader, puzzle solver, as well as being a casino and travel enthusiast. Ann was predeceased by her parents, Elsie and Justin McCarthy. She is survived by her husband, David H. Benton; her children, Dave Jr., Steve, Mike, Julie and Dan; her grandchildren, Kelly, Katie, Andrew, Stephanie, Stephen, Joshua and Jameson; and her brother, Jim McCarthy. A private service was held at the Chapel of the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on February 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be sent directly to the Gulfport Public Library.



