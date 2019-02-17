The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Ann Benton


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann McCarthy Benton

1940 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Ann McCarthy Benton, 78, of Gulfport, Mississippi, passed away January 30, 2019 in Gulfport, Mississippi. She was born in Everett, Washington on April 17, 1940. Ann was a loving mother, homemaker and devoted wife. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Rollins College. Ann was a long-time volunteer at the St. Vincent's Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. She was an avid reader, puzzle solver, as well as being a casino and travel enthusiast. Ann was predeceased by her parents, Elsie and Justin McCarthy. She is survived by her husband, David H. Benton; her children, Dave Jr., Steve, Mike, Julie and Dan; her grandchildren, Kelly, Katie, Andrew, Stephanie, Stephen, Joshua and Jameson; and her brother, Jim McCarthy. A private service was held at the Chapel of the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on February 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be sent directly to the Gulfport Public Library.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th St. Gulfport was in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
