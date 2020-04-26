The Sun Herald Obituaries
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery
1948 - 2020
Ann Smitherman Reed

1948 ~ 2020

Vancleave

Ann Smitherman Reed, 71, of Vancleave, MS passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Ocean Springs.

Mrs. Reed was born in Arkansas and was a longtime resident of Vancleave. She was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church in Vancleave.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles And Julie Hall Smitherman; her sister, Ona Mae Williams; and her brothers, Ernest Smitherman, Kenneth Smitherman, Charles Smitherman and Cecil Smitherman.

Mrs. Reed's survivors include her husband, Charles O. Reed; her daughters, Mary Reed, Renee (Tommy) Self and Paula (Ray) Self; her sons, Charles B. Reed and Kenny (Mary) Reed; her grandchildren, Ashley, Rascha, Samantha, Cody, Tiffany, Kortney and Justin; her sister, Patricia (David) Lipsey; and her brothers, Jackie (Sharon) Smitherman, Tommy (Barbara) Smitherman and Howard (Joy) Smitherman.

A Graveside Service will be held at Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Jim Ramsey Road in Vancleave was honored to serve this family.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
