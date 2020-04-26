|
|
Ann Smitherman Reed
1948 ~ 2020
Vancleave
Ann Smitherman Reed, 71, of Vancleave, MS passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Ocean Springs.
Mrs. Reed was born in Arkansas and was a longtime resident of Vancleave. She was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church in Vancleave.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles And Julie Hall Smitherman; her sister, Ona Mae Williams; and her brothers, Ernest Smitherman, Kenneth Smitherman, Charles Smitherman and Cecil Smitherman.
Mrs. Reed's survivors include her husband, Charles O. Reed; her daughters, Mary Reed, Renee (Tommy) Self and Paula (Ray) Self; her sons, Charles B. Reed and Kenny (Mary) Reed; her grandchildren, Ashley, Rascha, Samantha, Cody, Tiffany, Kortney and Justin; her sister, Patricia (David) Lipsey; and her brothers, Jackie (Sharon) Smitherman, Tommy (Barbara) Smitherman and Howard (Joy) Smitherman.
A Graveside Service will be held at Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Jim Ramsey Road in Vancleave was honored to serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2020