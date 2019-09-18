Home

Heritage Funeral Home
9721 Highway 63
Moss Point, MS 39552
(228) 475-9861
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Abbey Cemetery
75376 River Rd
St. Benedict, LA
Ann Wolf


1929 - 2019
Ann Wolf Obituary
Ann Hebert Wolf

July 27, 1929 -- Sept. 9, 2019

Moss Point, MS

Ann Hebert Wolf, 90, went to be with the Lord Monday, Septemeber 9, 2019. She was born on July 27, 1929 to the late Oliver and Cecile Hebert in New Orleans, LA. Ann grew up in Covington, LA, where she worked as a pharmacist assistant in her family's business.

Along with her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Wolf.

A graveside service will be held for Ann on Saturday, September 21, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. in Saint Joseph Abbey Cemetery, 75376 River Rd., St. Benedict, LA 70457.

Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Moss Point/Escatawpa, MS, is in charge of arrangements. You may view and sign the online register book for Mrs. Ann Hebert Wolf at www.heritagefuneralhome.us
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
