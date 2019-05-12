The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Long Beach, MS
Anna Adams


1925 - 2019
Anna Adams Obituary
Anna Ruth Adams

1925 - 2019

Saucier

Anna Ruth Adams passed away peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 93, on May 8, 2019. Anna was born September 8, 1925, in Philadelphia, PA, to John and Mary Revels.

After traveling as an Air Force spouse to various Air Force bases in the United States, she and the children followed her husband to Germany where Thomas, Sr. was stationed from 1963 to 1968. They then moved to Wurtsmith AFB, in Oscoda, MI. She resided in Oscoda until 2006 when she moved to Saucier, MS.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas E. Adams, Sr., her sister Mary R. Revels and her eldest daughter Anna R. Rogers.

Anna is survived by her daughter Karen J. Towne and Randy, of Prince Frederick, MD, and her son Thomas E. Adams, Jr., and daughter in law Laura, of Saucier, MS. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

The family will hold a private memorial service for Anna in Washington, DC, later in May.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, Long Beach. The service will be held at 3:00 p.m. with a time for fellowship to follow.

Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road, Gulfport, is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 12, 2019
