Anna Belle Kozlowski



1938 ~ 2019



Ocean Springs



Anna Belle Kozlowski, 80, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Biloxi.



Mrs. Kozlowski was born in Biloxi and was a lifelong resident of the coast. She loved to dance and sing karaoke. Mrs. Kozlowski enjoyed the many days on the shrimp boat with her husband and going to the islands. She enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Paula Migues; her brothers, Ray Migues, Harold Migues and Jerry Migues; and her sister, Laura Marie.



Mrs. Kozlowski's survivors include her husband, Adam Kozlowski, Jr.; her daughters, Sonja (Mike) Cox of Vancleave and Sheila (Robert) Kennedy of Ocean Springs; her sons, Adam (Mary) Kozlowski of Biloxi, Brian (Norma) Kozlowski of D'Iberville, Kenny (Cyndee) Kozlowski of Biloxi and Anthony Kozlowski of Ocean Springs; her sister, Sherry Busby of D'Iberville; her brother, Jesse Migues of Ocean Springs; her sister-in-law, Edna Migues of Ocean Springs; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 9:00 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary