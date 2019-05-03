Anna Martha Thomas Berry



1927-2019



Long Beach



Anna Martha Thomas Berry, age 92, of Long Beach, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.



She was born in Louisiana during the Great Flood to Milton Lafayette Thomas, Sr. and Margaret Julia Willis. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Long Beach, worked as secretary for the Dean of Women of Gulf Park College and retired from USM Gulf Park as Secretary for the School of Nursing. She had a tremendous work ethic and after retirement, she went back to work on campus as a night monitor. She loved "sailing", boating, being around the water, and reading.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Winfield Scott Berry, Jr.; her parents; brother, Milton Lafayette Thomas, Jr.; sister, Elizabeth Jane Healy.



She is survived by her children, Winfield Scott Berry, III (Cheryl), Julie Ann Berry, and David Milton Berry; granddaughter, Julie Leanna Berry Caballero (Lance); and three great grandchildren, Anna Frances Caballero, Emily Elizabeth Caballero, and Olivia Margaret Caballero; sister, Sarah Margaret Shoemake.



Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Long Beach, from 9:30 am until 11:00 am. Funeral services will follow in the sanctuary at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Prentiss City Cemetery on Tuesday.



Memorials may be made to the Backpack Buddy program of Long Beach, c/o FUMC-LB, P.O Box 375, Long Beach, MS 39560.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com . Published in The Sun Herald on May 3, 2019