Anna Josephine Schultz Mitchell
April 2, 1920-Aug. 3, 2020
Ocean Springs
Mrs. Anna Josephine Schultz Mitchell, 100, of Ocean Springs, MS., passed from this life with some of her children at her side, on Monday, August 3, 2020, in D'Iberville, MS. She was born in Gulfport, MS, on April 2, 1920, to Joseph J. Schultz, Sr., and Bernadette Voivedich Schultz. Mrs. Anna was the eldest of four children. She grew up in Gulfport and graduated from Gulfport High School in 1938. She worked for her father in his stationery store until she met the love of her life, Michael Brady Mitchell, Sr. while visiting relatives in Ocean Springs. They were married in August of 1940 and began their life's journey together. They raised 9 children. Mrs. Anna was committed to her husband and family of 5 boys and 4 girls by tirelessly giving of herself; making certain no one was left out, hungry, or lonely. She rejoiced at her children's accomplishments and prayed they would overcome their failures. She taught by example the love of Jesus Christ. She enjoyed taking the kids crabbing at the beach, sewing, music, and dancing, Sunday afternoon visits with family and friends, going out to eat, and every once in while a Miller Lite. "Only one, with my Supper!" Mrs. Anna was a devout Catholic. She was an active member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Ocean Springs for over 70 years. She was a member of the choir, the altar society, the St. Vincent de Paul society, served as a Eucharistic Minister, and Catechism instructor. She was a substitute teacher, PTO member, home nurse, and cafeteria worker for St. Alphonsus Catholic School. Mrs. Anna attended Mass daily until her health no longer allowed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Michael Brady Mitchell Sr., one son Robert Marion Mitchell, one grandson, Curtis Alton Marsh, III, her brother, Joseph J. Schultz, Jr., her sister, Patricia "Patsy" Zeider, Brother-in-law, Benji Zeider, daughter-in-law Willa "Ginger" Mitchell. Mrs. Anna is survived by her children, Michael B. (Virginia) Mitchell, Jr., William J. (Joan) Mitchell, Francis D. (Vicky) Mitchell, Patrick S. (Patricia) Mitchell, Sr., Mary Anna Mitchell Zito, Elizabeth Mitchell (John) Ludwig, Margaret Mitchell Migues, and Martha Mitchell Thompson. 29 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Her sister, Mrs. Betty (Gordon) North, dear aunt and friend, Mrs. Clare "Mackie" Steadman, and four dear sisters-in-law; Mrs. Myra Mitchell Kittle, Mrs. Jean Schultz Cunningham, Mrs. Mattie Mitchell, and Mrs. Jackie Mitchell. And numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 504 Jackson Ave., Ocean Springs, MS., 39564. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Michael Snyder officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Ocean Springs, MS. Regretfully, due to the Covid-19 mandates, there will be limited seating for the Mass. Mask and social distancing will be required for the entirety of the visitation and Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Alphonsus St. Vincent de Paul Society. You may sign the online register book and send condolences to the Mitchell family by visiting our website at www.holderwellsfuneralhome.com
Holder-Wells Funeral Home 4007 Main St., Moss Point, MS is entrusted with arrangements.