Anna Mustain
1956 - 2020
Anna Mustain

Nov. 15, 1956 - Sept. 11, 2020

Biloxi

Anna Christina "Christy" Mustain, 63, of Biloxi, Mississippi, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.

She was born on November 15, 1956, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Larry and Shirley Baker. Christy graduated from northwestern High School in 1974 and went on to become a registered nurse through Community Hospitals Nursing School. She worked at Community Hospital from 1977-1983.

Christy is survived by her husband, Bruce Mustain; daughter, Shari Maine; brother, Dale (Lisa) Baker; niece and nephew, Erin and Ryan Baker; caretakers and special friends, Shun and Casey; Christy's god son, Noah; and Shari's father, Tad Maine.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2-5p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield, Ohio with funeral service on Monday, September 21 at 11a.m. also at the funeral home. Pastor Kevin Moehn will be officiating. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Christy to the National MS Society by visiting www.nationalmssociety.org.

Condolences may be expressed to her family at www.jacksonlytle.com.


Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
Funeral services provided by
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
