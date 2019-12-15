|
|
Anna LaVerne Ivanowski Newman
1942 - 2019
Ocean Springs
Anna LaVerne Ivanowski Newman, age 77, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was a native and lifelong resident of the gulf coast. Anna was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church and a former member of St. Louis Catholic Church. She retired from the Beau Rivage wardrobe department.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert George "Brother" Newman, Jr.; son, Nicholas Jon Newman; parents, Anthony and Mary Ethel Ivanowski; and sisters, Dorothy Forbes and Irene Simmons.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Galle; son, Herbert George (Amanda) Newman III; 3 grandchildren, Emily Hope Newman, Jacob Paul Galle, and Herbert G. Newman IV.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 15, 2019