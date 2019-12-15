The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Newman


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Newman Obituary
Anna LaVerne Ivanowski Newman

1942 - 2019

Ocean Springs

Anna LaVerne Ivanowski Newman, age 77, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was a native and lifelong resident of the gulf coast. Anna was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church and a former member of St. Louis Catholic Church. She retired from the Beau Rivage wardrobe department.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert George "Brother" Newman, Jr.; son, Nicholas Jon Newman; parents, Anthony and Mary Ethel Ivanowski; and sisters, Dorothy Forbes and Irene Simmons.

Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Galle; son, Herbert George (Amanda) Newman III; 3 grandchildren, Emily Hope Newman, Jacob Paul Galle, and Herbert G. Newman IV.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now