Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 N. Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 835-2341
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 N. Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 N. Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
View Map

Annamarie Barber

Annamarie Barber Obituary
Annemarie Barber

Metairie

Annemarie Barber, of Metairie, LA, passed away on March 6, 2020. Barber was born on October 24th to parents, Homer Douglas and Electa Marie Barber. Born in New Orleans, LA, Annemarie grew up in Biloxi, MS. and graduated from Biloxi High School. She also graduated from LSU and LSU Nursing School. She was a long-term registered nurse at Ochsner and also worked in Houston and Savannah. She will be remembered as a fun-loving, generous sister and friend. A beautiful person who lived life to the fullest. She was one of the biggest LSU, Saints, and Tulane fans. She was a member of AOPI sorority and women for a better Louisiana. Annemarie is predeceased by her parents Homer Douglas and Electa Marie Barber. She is survived by her brother, Doug Barber, numerous cousins and god children. A Funeral Mass will be held at Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd, Metairie, LA 70001 on Thursday, March 12th, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Visitation one hour prior to Service. Interment will take place at St. Roch Cemetery No 2, 1725 St. Roch Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119 after the Mass. Arrangements entrusted to Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home. Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
