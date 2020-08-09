1/1
Anne Payne
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Anne Becker Payne

January 19, 1934--July 26, 2020

Braselton, GA

Mrs. Anne Becker Payne, formerly of Long Beach, MS, passed away at her home in Braselton, GA, on July 26, 2020, at the age of 86.

Mrs. Payne was born on January 19, 1934, in Nashville, TN. She lived in Long Beach for 37 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Mark Payne. She is survived by her three children, Bert (Sandy) Payne, Matt (Susie) Payne, and Atlie (Jeff) Ford; her seven grandchildren, Will Payne, Ben (Grace) Payne, Rebekah (Tyler) Pittman, Kathryn (Nick) Pastore, Mark (Blakeley) Payne, Jordan (Katie) Ford, and Alex Ford; and three great-grandchildren, James, Judah, and Abigail Payne.

Her body was cremated, and a graveside service will be held in Long Beach at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved