Mrs. Anne Becker Payne



January 19, 1934--July 26, 2020



Braselton, GA



Mrs. Anne Becker Payne, formerly of Long Beach, MS, passed away at her home in Braselton, GA, on July 26, 2020, at the age of 86.



Mrs. Payne was born on January 19, 1934, in Nashville, TN. She lived in Long Beach for 37 years.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Mark Payne. She is survived by her three children, Bert (Sandy) Payne, Matt (Susie) Payne, and Atlie (Jeff) Ford; her seven grandchildren, Will Payne, Ben (Grace) Payne, Rebekah (Tyler) Pittman, Kathryn (Nick) Pastore, Mark (Blakeley) Payne, Jordan (Katie) Ford, and Alex Ford; and three great-grandchildren, James, Judah, and Abigail Payne.



Her body was cremated, and a graveside service will be held in Long Beach at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store