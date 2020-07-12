1/1
Anne W. Kempkes
1931 - 2020
Anne W. Kempkes

March 5, 1931- July 5, 2020

Ridgeland

Anne W. Kempkes, 89, of Ridgeland, went home to be with the Lord on July 5, 2020, at The Rose Garden. Graveside services will be held on July 14, 2020 at Forrest Memorial Gardens in Petal at 11:30 am.

Mary Anne Williams Kempkes was born on March 5, 1931 to Mary Elizabeth (Phillips) Williams and Lewis Henry Williams in Biloxi, Mississippi as their only child. She was valedictorian of her senior class in 1949. She met her husband, Philip B. Kempkes, when he was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi. They were married on June 8, 1951 at First Baptist Church in Biloxi and were together for 62 wonderful years before his passing in 2013.

Mrs. Kempkes worked at MS Gulf Coast Community College, Jefferson Davis Campus, in Gulfport as Registrar for 25 years before retiring. Previous to that she helped out part time as a bookkeeper for Burchfield's Florist for several years. While living in Biloxi for many years, she was an active member of First Baptist Church, Biloxi where she especially enjoyed singing in the choir and participating in the Women's Missionary Union. She became a member of Carterville Baptist Church in Petal upon her relocation there in 2005.

Mrs. Kempkes was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. LH Williams and her husband Philip.

A loving wife and devoted mother to her family, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ruth and John Martin of Hoover, Alabama; son and daughter-in-law, David and Angela Kempkes of Richmond, Texas; three grandsons, J.P. (Jennifer) Martin, Kevin (Sophia) Martin, and Caleb Kempkes; six great-grandchildren, Alex and Andrew Martin, Jack, Nola, Sam, and Anna Martin.



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Forrest Memorial Gardens
