Annelle Mary Ladner
1946-2019
Saucier
Annelle Mary Ladner, 73, a longtime resident of Saucier, MS, passed away peacefully Monday night, August 5, 2019, at 11:11 p.m., surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Freeman Northrop and Hazel McDaniel; her brothers F.J. Northrop and Jeff Northrop; and her sister, Betty Moran.
She will be forever remembered by her three beloved children, Angie Ladner (P.J.), Rinty Ladner (Tammy), Paula Hoda; a son-in-law that she loved dearly, Darby Ladner; seven grandchildren that she lived for, Chasity Farmer (Johnny), Aaron Ladner, Heather Hollinghead (Matt), Rinty Ladner, Jr. (Meghan), Dillon Ladner (Brittney), Paige Middleton (Josh), and Chloe Fournier; 10 great grandchildren; her devoted brothers, Jesse Northrop (Susan), Charles Northrop (Maggie); and her sister, Charlene Dedeaux; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Annelle was a selfless person that devoted her life to taking care of her family. She touched the lives of many people with her generosity and loving ways.
Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019, from 10 AM until 12 pm for family and 12 PM until 3 PM for friends at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian. A graveside service will follow at Wolf River Cemetery.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019