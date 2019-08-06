Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Annette Auburn Hall


1931 - 2019
Annette Auburn Hall Obituary
Annette Auburn Hall

April 10, 1931 ~ July 18, 2019

Gulfport

Annette Auburn Hall, age 88, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Gulfport.

Annette was born April 10, 1931 in Tampa, Florida. She lived for 38 years in Biloxi and for the past few years in Gulfport.

She was preceded in death by her son, Chip Horace Thomas Auburn, III; daughter, Carol Lynette Auburn; her 1st husband, Major Horace Thomas Auburn, Jr.; 2nd husband, Capt. David Klyce Hall; parents, Fred Liggin, Sr and Lilfoy W. Liggin; and brother, Gibbs W. Liggin.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth A. Auburn and wife Susan of Youngsville, Louisiana and granddaughters, Sam Auburn of Round Rock, Texas and Janet Soprano; great-granddaughters, Kate and Julia Adams; and her brother, O. Fred Liggin, Jr. ( a preacher in Africa).

She was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Gulfport. She was chairperson of the Military Red Cross in Topeka, Kansas for several years and she found great pleasure in painting and anything that sparkled. She also enjoyed dancing and sharing happy times with family and friends.

The family would like to express thanks to Susan Mecomber and to Bible Baptist Church.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 7th at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS.

She will be laid to rest in Denver, Colorado with her husband and 2 children. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

The online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
