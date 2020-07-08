1/1
Annette Rose Mares
1945 - 2020
Annette Rose Martorano Mares, age 74 of Biloxi MS, passed away on May 4, 2020.

She was a native of Sopris, Colorado & a longtime resident of Biloxi, MS.

Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Mike & Rose Martorano; her husband, Gilbert Mares; sisters, Joan Grammer & Jody Holcomb; son, Frank Mares;stepson Gilbert Mares; step daughter, Carol Archer; and her grandson Michael Drieling.

She is survived by daughters, Melba (Albert) Patterson, Carla (Doyce) Holley, Bernadette (Hal) Mares; step daughters, Joyce (Anthoney) Archuleta, Debbie (Dan) Guevin; stepson Richard Mares; grandsons, David Drieling, Derek Holley & Doyce Holley Jr., Larry & Ronny Barela, Victor Guevin, Edward, Steve, Gilbert & Robert Mares; companion, Thad Biddle; sister, Bernadette Kell; granddaughters Chelsey, Sophie, Monica & Theresa Mares, Bernadine Barela, Mary Orr, Karen Guevin, Melissa & Christina Ortega; and a host of great- grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Annette was a devout Catholic and a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville, MS, where she also participated in the Rosary Group.

The most important things to her were God, family & friends. She loved spending time with family, music, dancing & cooking, she would never let anyone go hungry. She also enjoyed spending Sundays with her friend Glori, going out to eat & gossiping.

A memorial service will be held at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd at Washington Ave. in West Jackson County, on Saturday July 11, 2020, where family & friends may visit from 1:00 until the 3:00 pm.service .Due to Covid-19 and per state guidelines, only 50 people will be allowed to visit indoors at the funeral home.

An online register may be signed, memories, photos and condolences shared with her family by going to her obituary page at www.riemannfamily.com and clicking on her name and tribute wall.



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
JUL
11
Service
03:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
