Annette Rose Mares
1945 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Annette Rose Martorano Mares, age 74 of Biloxi MS, passed away on May 4, 2020.
She was a native of Sopris, Colorado & a longtime resident of Biloxi, MS.
Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Mike & Rose Martorano; her husband, Gilbert Mares; sisters, Joan Grammer & Jody Holcomb; son, Frank Mares;stepson Gilbert Mares; step daughter, Carol Archer; and her grandson Michael Drieling.
She is survived by daughters, Melba (Albert) Patterson, Carla (Doyce) Holley, Bernadette (Hal) Mares; step daughters, Joyce (Anthoney) Archuleta, Debbie (Dan) Guevin; stepson Richard Mares; grandsons, David Drieling, Derek Holley & Doyce Holley Jr., Larry & Ronny Barela, Victor Guevin, Edward, Steve, Gilbert & Robert Mares; companion, Thad Biddle; sister, Bernadette Kell; granddaughters Chelsey, Sophie, Monica & Theresa Mares, Bernadine Barela, Mary Orr, Karen Guevin, Melissa & Christina Ortega; and a host of great- grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Annette was a devout Catholic and a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville, MS, where she also participated in the Rosary Group.
The most important things to her were God, family & friends. She loved spending time with family, music, dancing & cooking, she would never let anyone go hungry. She also enjoyed spending Sundays with her friend Glori, going out to eat & gossiping.
A memorial service will be held at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd at Washington Ave. in West Jackson County, on Saturday July 11, 2020, where family & friends may visit from 1:00 until the 3:00 pm.service .Due to Covid-19 and per state guidelines, only 50 people will be allowed to visit indoors at the funeral home.
