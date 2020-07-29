Annette Walker

Annette Louise Walker
1944-2020
Long Beach
Annette Louise Walker, age 75, of Long Beach, MS, passed away peacefully at her home on July 26, 2020 surrounded by love.
Mrs. Walker was born in San Diego, CA to Ferdinand and Dola Devaux Tanguis. She and her husband were the co-owners of Walker Rent-All in Long Beach, and she had a 40+ year career in retail at Dillards (Gayfers) and The Home Depot.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Estus Walker; son, Robert Pell Harris, III; and her parents.
She is survived by her son, John Estus Walker, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; two sisters, Linda VonderBruegge of Long Beach and Nancy Geil of Gulfport; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service for family only, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Arthritis Foundation
, www.arthritis.org
.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
.