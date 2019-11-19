|
|
Annie L. "Bennie" Dailey
1920 ~ 2019
Gulfport, MS
Bennie was born in Jackson, MS on July 1, 1920 to Hattie and Edward Lyman. When she was just a baby, they relocated to the Gulf Coast. Bennie met and married the love of her life, Colonel Russell Dailey (USAF, Ret.) just after the beginning of World War II. That began her adventure of moving wherever the military sent them including Texas, Virginia, Illinois and Germany. They had one daughter, Linda A. Dailey Shoultz and they shared a great life of travel and adventure together until Russ' retirement in 1968.
Bennie and her family returned to her home of Gulfport, MS and bought the Ideal Shop, Inc. in downtown Gulfport where she would become a fashion icon to all those that knew her. She and Russ owned several businesses and were very active in the community. Bennie was an active member of the Altrusa Club of Gulfport for many years, Meals on Wheels and a longtime Board Member of the Salvation Army. In addition, she was very active at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach and served on multiple committees and groups. Later in life, after Katrina destroyed her long-time home, she began attending Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Biloxi, MS.
She was proceeded in death by her husband of 58 years, Russell Dailey; both of her parents, her two sisters and best friends, Mary Pittman and Aline Daugherty and a host of additional family members and great friends. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Linda Shoultz, her two loving grandchildren who were truly the light of her life Russell T. "Rusty" (Rachel) Shoultz and K. Brooke Shoultz, Dr. Michael McKay, her five great grand-dogs and various nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Bennie was truly one of a kind, she was generous, altruistic and a hard worker all of her life. She epitomized a genteel southern lady and will be missed immensely by all of her family, friends and all of the wonderful people that took such great care of her later in life (this is for you Linda and Erica).
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 10:30 AM till 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Biloxi, MS. A funeral mass to celebrate Bennie's spectacular life will be held at 11:00 AM with burial following at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, in Biloxi is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019