Annie Morgan

Annie Jane Davenport Morgan
1926 - 2020
Ocean Springs
Annie Jane Davenport Morgan, called Memaw by all that knew her, age 94, of Ocean Springs, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Annie was born on June 9, 1926 in Hattiesburg, MS to Presley Fife Davenport and Juanita Shephard Davenport. She attended Hattiesburg High School (class of 1944). Annie worked at Camp Shelby, in real estate, accounting, and was a bookkeeper at Deedy's in Ocean Springs for years. She loved cooking, reading, and yardwork. She also loved spoiling all the kids in the neighborhood. Annie volunteered at St. Alphonsus and The Lord Is My Help in Ocean Springs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Hackney Morgan; daughter, Judith Ann Morgan Penton; and siblings, Dorothy Trussell, Presley Fife Davenport, and Ernest Ray Davenport.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Lynn Morgan Byrd (Vernon); grandchildren, Michelle Byrd Pickering (Adam), Janee Penton Herring (Jeremy Powell), and Trey Penton (Candice); great-grandchildren, Cameron Holland, Jocelyn Trinity Penton, Morgan Pickering, Eva Pickering, Gehrig Herring, Presley Powell, and Lincoln Penton; and sister-in-law, Kay Davenport.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dorothy Smith for doing more than just caring for Annie. Thanks also to other special friends for visiting and calling to check on her: Annette Cates, Nootsie, Glenda King, Jan Baxter, Ruby Martin, cousin Myrtle Jones, Kay Bosarge, sister-in-law Kay Davenport, and Tootsie Caillavet.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 11:30 am at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Lord Is My Help, 1205 DeSoto Street, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
