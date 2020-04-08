The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Yon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Yon


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Yon Obituary
Annie "Margie" Yon

1926 ~ 2020

Biloxi

Annie "Margie" Yon, 94, of Biloxi, MS passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Biloxi.

Margie was born January 1, 1926 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She attended MS Gulf Coast Community College for two years and was employed by the Biloxi Lumber Company, The Beach Arcade and Mary Mahoney's. Margie was a volunteer at the Biloxi VA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emanuel Joseph Yon; her parents, Reuben Ellis Dilday, Jr. and Margorie Mae Wright Dilday; her son, Joseph Edward Yon; and her brother, Dennis Edward Dilday, Sr.

Margie's survivors include her children, Beverly Jeanne (Joe B.) Williams, Carol Susan Yon and Stephen Emanuel (Kathy) Yon; her daughter-in-law, Evelyn Thorp Yon; her grandchildren, Joey, Cheryl, Rick, Janice, Michael, Deborah, Jana, Michael and Megan; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to Dr. J. Segarra, Dr. F. Pakron, Dr. Eva Magiros, A. Novel, NP and the wonderful caring staff of Notre Dame Hospice, Jennifer, Christine, Hayden, Kendra and Leslie.

A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now