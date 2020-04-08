|
|
Annie "Margie" Yon
1926 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Annie "Margie" Yon, 94, of Biloxi, MS passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Biloxi.
Margie was born January 1, 1926 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She attended MS Gulf Coast Community College for two years and was employed by the Biloxi Lumber Company, The Beach Arcade and Mary Mahoney's. Margie was a volunteer at the Biloxi VA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emanuel Joseph Yon; her parents, Reuben Ellis Dilday, Jr. and Margorie Mae Wright Dilday; her son, Joseph Edward Yon; and her brother, Dennis Edward Dilday, Sr.
Margie's survivors include her children, Beverly Jeanne (Joe B.) Williams, Carol Susan Yon and Stephen Emanuel (Kathy) Yon; her daughter-in-law, Evelyn Thorp Yon; her grandchildren, Joey, Cheryl, Rick, Janice, Michael, Deborah, Jana, Michael and Megan; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Dr. J. Segarra, Dr. F. Pakron, Dr. Eva Magiros, A. Novel, NP and the wonderful caring staff of Notre Dame Hospice, Jennifer, Christine, Hayden, Kendra and Leslie.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 8, 2020