Anthony Joseph Casper, III1980~2020GulfportAnthony Joseph Casper, III, 40, beloved son, brother, and father, passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2020.Anthony is survived by his son, Tyler Anthony Casper; parents, Anthony "Tony" Joseph Casper, Jr. and Gail Ann Casper (Shaw); sisters, Kelly Casper and Tonya Griffin (Casper); brother-in-law, Tyree Griffin; nieces and nephews, Katelyn Sharpe, Tanner Griffin, Taedyn Griffin, and Taylyn Griffin; fiancée, Hazel Bellande Parker; former in-laws, Clay and Debbie Justice; former spouse, Heather Nicole Casper (Freret); and extended family.Anthony is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Burdic "BJ" Joseph Shaw and Marlene Shaw, and paternal grandparents, Anthony "Link" Joseph Casper, Sr. and Kathleen Kells Casper.Anthony entered this world on February 18, 1980, at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, MS, born to Tony and Gail Casper, both of Gulfport, MS. During his life, Anthony received his GED in 1999 and welcomed his son, Tyler Anthony Casper, on August 14, 2003. Tyler was the most important part of his life.Anthony was a devoted father and an avid dog lover. He was a game enthusiast and a committed Saints fan. He was a Christian and a follower of Christ. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and fishing. He was funny because he could make you laugh without even trying. He was an all-around friendly, loving man. Anthony will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his family, friends, and all who have known him.The visitation will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, Ms. 39503 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Interment will be private at a later date.RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport,MS is serving the family.