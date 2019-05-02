Home

Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
Anthony Easterling


Anthony Easterling Obituary
Anthony Thomas "Tony" Easterling

1949-2019

Ocean Springs

Anthony Thomas, "Tony", Easterling, 69, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on April 30th, 2019. Tony was a native of Mobile, AL, and a long-time resident of the Gulf Coast. Tony was class of 1968 Vigor High School in Mobile, AL. He went to Troy State on a football scholarship, and graduated from the University of South Alabama with a marketing degree. His true-love was to be able to help people, so he studied to be a respiratory therapist and spent the last ten years of his professional life at Gulfport Memorial Hospital.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Austin Easterling and Armon Francis Easterling; his brother Albert Eugene Easterling; and his sister-in-law, Betty Easterling.

Left to cherish Tony is his wife of 34 years, Kimberly Edwards Easterling; one brother, Austin Easterling; sister-in-law, Laynea Easterling; three nieces, Stacey (Court) Farni, Janet (Phillip) Owens, and Kimberly Easterling;10 great nieces and nephews; three fur babies; other relatives and a multitude of friends.

Tony was an avid sports fan as well as participant. He played football, softball and refereed football all along the Gulf Coast. He was an Auburn fan through and through. He loved playing poker, fishing, boating and water activities, but what he really enjoyed was his family and friends, and helping all those he touched along the way.

Tony hated Alabama but truly loved Auburn. WAR EAGLE!

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to the .

A Celebration of Life will be held at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, West Jackson County, on Saturday, May 4th, 2019. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am

brief service.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd. at Washington Ave., in West Jackson County is proudly serving the Easterling Family.

An online register may be signed, memories, condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald from May 2 to May 3, 2019
