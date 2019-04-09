Home

Anthony Goretski Obituary
MSgt Anthony Joseph

Goretski,

USAF Retired

1935 - 2019

Ocean Springs

Anthony Goretski age 83, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with friends and relatives visiting from, 10:00 a.m. until the Mass begins at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Jackson Ave. in Ocean Springs.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd at the corner of Washington Ave. in West Jackson County is proudly serving the family.

Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
