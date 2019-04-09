|
|
MSgt Anthony Joseph
Goretski,
USAF Retired
1935 - 2019
Ocean Springs
Anthony Goretski age 83, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with friends and relatives visiting from, 10:00 a.m. until the Mass begins at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Jackson Ave. in Ocean Springs.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 9, 2019