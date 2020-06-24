Anthony F. Johnston
Gulfport, MS
51, passed Sat. 6/20. Trinity Funeral Svcs. provides complete obit/svc info and online registry at www.trinityfunerals.net. Please keep the Johnston family in your thoughts and prayers in this time.
Gulfport, MS
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.