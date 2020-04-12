The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Anthony Maniscalco Obituary
Anthony Savier Maniscalco

1934 - 2020

Biloxi

Anthony Savier Maniscalco, age 85, of Biloxi passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Anthony was a native and lifelong resident of Biloxi. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Anthony was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Bell South Telephone Company. He served on the D'Iberville Planning Committee and was also a long-time volunteer of the Boy Scouts of America where he was also a scout leader.

Anthony is survived by his wife, Charlotte Prevost Maniscalco; daughters, Tammy (Steven) Severson and Wendy (Jeff) Rouse; son, Michael (Lorna) Maniscalco; sister, Rosa Broadus; five grandchildren, Tara, Cori, Matthew, Rachel, and Adam; and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at D'Iberville Memorial Park. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family.

Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
