Anthony Savier Maniscalco
1934 - 2020
Biloxi
Anthony Savier Maniscalco, age 85, of Biloxi passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Anthony was a native and lifelong resident of Biloxi. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Anthony was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Bell South Telephone Company. He served on the D'Iberville Planning Committee and was also a long-time volunteer of the Boy Scouts of America where he was also a scout leader.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Charlotte Prevost Maniscalco; daughters, Tammy (Steven) Severson and Wendy (Jeff) Rouse; son, Michael (Lorna) Maniscalco; sister, Rosa Broadus; five grandchildren, Tara, Cori, Matthew, Rachel, and Adam; and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at D'Iberville Memorial Park. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 12, 2020