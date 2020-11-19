Anthony Shane Simmons

April 9, 1981 - November 15, 2020

Perkinston, Mississippi - Mr. Anthony Shane Simmons was born April 9, 1981, in Gulfport, MS. He was a resident of Perkinston. He passed away November 15, 2020 in Saucier at the age of 39. He was a graduate of Harrison Central High School and was of the Baptist faith. He was the owner and operator of Shane's Trucking. Shane was an amazing father to his son Dylan whom he was very proud of. Shane had a love for the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He loved his niece and nephews as his own and was always actively interested in knowing what they were up to. He was witty, caring, devoted and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Logging was his lifelong passion that he and his daddy shared together. His mama was his biggest fan and supporter.

Shane loved his friends and family with all of his heart. Shane's memory will live on every time that anyone who knew him sees a dry cleaner. He never went anywhere without his starched jeans and shirt; his friends even called him "Starchy". His bright smile could light up any room and his laugh was contagious.

He was preceded in death by both his maternal grandparents, TP and Neldra Bond along with paternal grandparents, Louis and Merle Simmons. Shane is survived by his son, Dylan Simmons of Ocean Springs, his parents, Pete and Freda Simmons of Saucier, sisters Heather (Richie) Williams and Valerie (Cole) Maddox, both of Wiggins, one niece Carissa Hester and nephews Mason and Carter Maddox, along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins; as well as numerous friends.

Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins. Services will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 beginning at 2 p.m. at Moore Funeral Service with burial to follow at Galilee Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.





