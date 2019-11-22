|
Fr. Antone J. Lynch
1937 ~ 2019
Daimondhead
Fr. Antone J. Lynch, age 82, of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, passed away on November 21, 2019. He was a native of St. Paul, Minnesota and a longtime resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
He was preceded in death by his father, John B. Lynch, Sr.; his mother, Gertrude M. Lynch (Paul); and his brothers, Kenneth and Paul Lynch.
He is survived by his brothers, John Lynch, Jr. (Bobbi), and Dennis Lynch (Pat); a sister-in-law, Marilyn; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He earned a master's degree in theology from Loyola-Mundelein College, a master's degree in pastoral studies from Loyola University, a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Religious Studies from Pacific Western University and engaged in theological studies at The Catholic University of America, Washington Theological Union, Villanova and Notre Dame Seminary and Biblical Hebrew and Greek studies in Jerusalem.
Fr. Antone served the church as a Missionary Servant of the Most Holy Trinity (Trinitarians) from 1957-1991 in Monroe, VA, Chicago, IL, Kiln, MS, Holy Trinity, AL, and Norfolk, VA. Fr. Antone began his ministry as a brother in the order and was ordained to priesthood in 1981. He served as a priest in the Diocese of Biloxi from 1991 at Annunciation Parish (Kiln) and St. Joseph's (Gulfport). After his retirement, Fr. Antone moved temporarily to Minnesota to care for his brother and provided pastoral assistance at Assumption Parish (St. Paul), St. Mary of the Lake Parish (White Bear Lake), and to the St. Joseph Sisters of Carondelet and then returned to serve in the Diocese of Biloxi. His final ministry was as patient and pastor at Dunbar Village Nursing Home in Bay St. Louis.
Fr. Antone had a passion for educating the laity. A common thread across his ministry was to empower people to reach their full potential as people of faith and to translate this into a life of active ministry and service to the Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Fr. Antone to support the mission work of the Missionary Servants (Donate online at www.trinitymissions.org or to Trinity Missions 9001 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20903) or to Notre Dame Hospice 5407 Indian Hill Drive, Diamondhead, MS 39525 or to the Priests Retirement Fund of the Catholic Foundation, Diocese of Biloxi, 1790 Popps Ferry Road, Biloxi, MS 39532.
The visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 10:30am-11:30am at St. Matthew Catholic Church (White Cypress) 27074 St Matthew Church Rd, Perkinston, MS 39571 where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30am.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian, MS 39571, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed, and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019