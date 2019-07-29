|
|
Mrs. Argentina Santamaria Cassimus
1927-2019
Ocean Springs
Mrs. Argentina Santamaria Cassimus, age 92, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Mrs. Cassimus was born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. She retired from the Ocean Springs School System after 30 years teaching Spanish. She loved her family and loved teaching. She will be affectionately remembered as a kind, beautiful and loving person.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Cassimus; parents, Alfonso and Lastenia Santamaria; daughters, Vicky Dickson and Norma Donellan; son, Wayne Cassimus; brothers, Dr. Alfonso Santamaria, Dr. Ramon Santamaria; and sister, Sonia Solley.
Survivors include her daughter, Rosa (Harold) Hauser-Minnesota; grandchildren, Joey and Jason Jacquet and five other grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Family and friends are invited to visit one-hour prior.
Published in The Sun Herald from July 29 to July 31, 2019