The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Argentina Cassimus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Argentina Cassimus


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Argentina Cassimus Obituary
Mrs. Argentina Santamaria Cassimus

1927-2019

Ocean Springs

Mrs. Argentina Santamaria Cassimus, age 92, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Mrs. Cassimus was born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. She retired from the Ocean Springs School System after 30 years teaching Spanish. She loved her family and loved teaching. She will be affectionately remembered as a kind, beautiful and loving person.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Cassimus; parents, Alfonso and Lastenia Santamaria; daughters, Vicky Dickson and Norma Donellan; son, Wayne Cassimus; brothers, Dr. Alfonso Santamaria, Dr. Ramon Santamaria; and sister, Sonia Solley.

Survivors include her daughter, Rosa (Harold) Hauser-Minnesota; grandchildren, Joey and Jason Jacquet and five other grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Family and friends are invited to visit one-hour prior.
Published in The Sun Herald from July 29 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Argentina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now