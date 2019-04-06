|
|
Aristeo Garcia Jr.
06/29/1975-04/02/2019
Gautier
Aristeo, age 43, was a native of Florida and had resided in Gautier, MS for the past 6 years. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Garcia; five sons, Aristeo Luna Garcia III, Gabriel Garcia, Isaias Garcia, Julian Garcia, and Emilio Garcia, along with a host other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-3 p.m. on 04/06, following services at Guardian Angels Funeral Home, 2034 Old Mobile Ave., Pascagoula, MS 39567. Entrusted to Guardian Angels, www.guardianangelsfh.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 6, 2019