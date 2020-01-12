|
|
Arlene Manibusan Fegurgur
1964 - 2020
Gulfport
Arlene Manibusan Fegurgur, age 55, of Gulfport, passed away on January 8, 2020.
Arlene was a native of Sinajana, Guam and went to George Washington High School there. She was employed at the Beau Rivage and loved playing cards, spending time with friends, family, and most of all playing with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Fegurgur was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse T. Fegurgur; her parents, Juan M. Manibusan and Lordes T. Manibusan; her brother, Joaquin T. Manibusan; her sister, Monica M. Bolden; her father and mother-in-law, Felix and Maria Fegurgur; brothers-in-law, Jose T., Antonio T., and Ricky T. Fegurgur, Johnny Erickson; and her sisters-in-law, Teresita T. Fegurgur and Antonita F. Cabrito.
Arlene is survived by her daughters, Norene F. Vanai (Alex) and Natasha F. Phan (Thao); her siblings, Lillian T. Manibusan, Doris M. Ogo (Gerald) and Paul A. Manibusan; her grandchildren, Aizea N. Vahai, Alani F. Vahai, Evan J. Phan, and Elliott N. Phan; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Joaquin (Emilia) Fegurgur, Annie F. Quinene, Rosita (Richard) Hoffman, Vincent (Gemma) Mantanona, Romy Cabrito, Elaine F. Erickson; and her godchildren, Christopher F. Hoffman and Vanessalyn P. Mantanona.
The family would like to thank everyone for all of the help and support during this time, especially the Memorial Hospital Staff for their service and taking great care of their mother.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Biloxi. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
An online obituary may be viewed and condolences shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 12, 2020