Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Fegurgur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Fegurgur


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Fegurgur Obituary
Arlene Manibusan Fegurgur

1964 - 2020

Gulfport

Arlene Manibusan Fegurgur, age 55, of Gulfport, passed away on January 8, 2020.

Arlene was a native of Sinajana, Guam and went to George Washington High School there. She was employed at the Beau Rivage and loved playing cards, spending time with friends, family, and most of all playing with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Fegurgur was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse T. Fegurgur; her parents, Juan M. Manibusan and Lordes T. Manibusan; her brother, Joaquin T. Manibusan; her sister, Monica M. Bolden; her father and mother-in-law, Felix and Maria Fegurgur; brothers-in-law, Jose T., Antonio T., and Ricky T. Fegurgur, Johnny Erickson; and her sisters-in-law, Teresita T. Fegurgur and Antonita F. Cabrito.

Arlene is survived by her daughters, Norene F. Vanai (Alex) and Natasha F. Phan (Thao); her siblings, Lillian T. Manibusan, Doris M. Ogo (Gerald) and Paul A. Manibusan; her grandchildren, Aizea N. Vahai, Alani F. Vahai, Evan J. Phan, and Elliott N. Phan; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Joaquin (Emilia) Fegurgur, Annie F. Quinene, Rosita (Richard) Hoffman, Vincent (Gemma) Mantanona, Romy Cabrito, Elaine F. Erickson; and her godchildren, Christopher F. Hoffman and Vanessalyn P. Mantanona.

The family would like to thank everyone for all of the help and support during this time, especially the Memorial Hospital Staff for their service and taking great care of their mother.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Biloxi. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

An online obituary may be viewed and condolences shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -