Arlette E. Phillips
1935-2020
Long Beach
Mrs. Phillips was born in Trampot, France on May 15, 1935. She was a wealth of information on the WWII invasion of France, and was a proud citizen of the United States for over 50 years.
She was the most giving person anyone would meet. Selfless would be an understatement.
Mrs. Phillips's greatest joy was entertaining her beloved family and friends. She would invite her loved ones to her fabulous dinner parties, where guests would be treated to delicious six or seven course French meals, which she herself prepared to perfection. These dinners were always an event, full of conversation and camaraderie.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Reine Pauline Parisot; her father, Mary Xavier Garnier; and her beloved husband of 40 years, retired U.S. Air Force TSgt James Phillips, Sr.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by her son, James C. Phillips, Jr. (Rachel); her daughter, Christine Lydia Roper (Chuck); her granddaughter, Jessica Arlette Roper; her grandson, Luke Brennan Phillips; and her beloved dog, Baxter. She is also survived by many people that loved her and her immense personality, zest for life, shopping and making other people happy.
Our family would also like to express sincere gratitude to Mrs. Brenda Chapman at Senior Oaks Living Center in Long Beach, MS for the impeccable care she and her staff provided for Arlette over the last 15 months.
Visitation will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at 12:00pm to 1:00pm at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Pass Road Chapel in Biloxi, MS. A graveside service will follow at 1:30pm at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve the Phillips family.