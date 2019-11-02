Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS
Rev. Arlo Nieman


1926 - 2019
Rev. Arlo Nieman Obituary
Rev. Arlo DeVere Nieman

1926 ~ 2019

Hattiesburg

Rev. Arlo DeVere Nieman, 93, of Hattiesburg, went to be with Jesus on 10/31/19, surrounded by family. Rev. Nieman loved his Savior, his family, and his friends. He was equally loved by all and will be doubly missed. Rev. Nieman pastored many churches along the coast and central Mississippi. He also retired from Paine Supply Company, worked many years in the plumbing industry, and honorably served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War Two.

Rev. Nieman is survived by, his children Dr. David Nieman, Penny Gibson (Wayne)and Carl Nieman (Becky); his nieces, Rebecca Davis (Gene) and Marie Glass; grandchildren, Scott Nieman, Rev. Michael Gibson (Josie), Amy Brown (Chuck), Allison Sanford (Kevin) and Daniel Nieman; and great-grandchildren, Brady Gibson, Brandon Sanford, Gracie Gibson, Emma Sanford, Abby Claire Gibson, Ethan Brown, Audrey and Jordan Nieman. Rev. Nieman was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Janette Tullos Nieman, originally from Gulfport.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 2:00-3:00PM at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS. The funeral service will be at 3:00PM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations be directed to Bibles through Gideon International.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories and photo's shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
