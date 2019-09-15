|
Rev. Arnold Bridges
1928 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Rev. Arnold Bridges, age 91, of Gulfport, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 in Ocean Springs.
Rev. Bridges was born in Portland, Maine and was a graduate of Deering High School in the class of 1946 and enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the Occupation Forces in Kayoto, Japan. Following his tour of duty he attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC with a BA degree with proficiency in Bible, Music and Art. The following year he married Maryrose Schimmer of Chicago, IL. After pastoring in Alabama, he attended New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary where he received his Bachelor of Divinity and Master of Religious Education Degrees. Following graduation he pastored in Hammond and Evansville, Indiana; then moving to Mobile, AL, he served as Minister of Music and Youth at Springhill Ave. Baptist Church, and he then ministered in Mississippi as Assistant Pastor, and Minister of Music and Youth at Handsboro Baptist Church, Gulfport. His other pastorates included Cambridge Baptist Church in Gautier and Gulf Gardens Baptist Church in Gulfport. Since his retirement he supplied in several churches & missions along the Gulf Coast area.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maryrose, of 58 years; his father, Franklin T.R. Bridges, and his mother, Marguerite Davis Bridges, both of Portland, Maine.
He is survived by his two sons, Dr. Arnold Bridges and wife, Cathy of Oak Ridge, TN, and Rex Bridges and wife, Kathy of Ocean Springs, MS; his daughter, Victoria McArdle and husband, Michael of Houston, TX; two brothers, Frank Bridges and wife, Ethel of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Stanwood Bridges of Portland, Maine; his five grandchildren, Sara Szluha and husband, Paul of Oak Ridge, TN, Nicholas Bridges and wife, Paige of Marietta, GA, Daniel Bridges, David Bridges both of Oak Ridge, TN, and Katie Ely and husband, Chris of St. Johns, FL; his five great-grandchildren, Clara Gladysum, Annelise Catherine, John Steven, Gabriella Marie and Hazel Grace; brother-in-law, Dr. John Schimmer and wife, Janie of Dallas, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
We were blessed to have this wonderful man as a father, and he will be sadly missed.
Friends are invited to join the family for visitation on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 12 to 1:00 p.m. at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Rev. Bridges will be laid to rest next to his wife at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Gulfport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bobby C. Perry Associational Missions Offering at www.gulfcoastba.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 15, 2019