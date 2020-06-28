Arnold Saenz
Biloxi
Age 61, passed away June 24, 2020. Visitation: Sunday, June 28, 2020 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport, from 1-3pm. Full obit at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.