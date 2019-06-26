Arthur Floyd Furrow, Jr.



Vancleave



Arthur Floyd Furrow, Jr., 66, of Vancleave, MS, passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2019, at his home.



Arthur was born in Memphis, TN to the late Arthur Floyd Furrow, Sr. and the late Mary Evelyn Thompson Furrow on November 10, 1952.



Upon graduating high school, he served his country in the United States Navy. During his service, he met and married the love of his life, Linda Grace Simmons Furrow, on June 26, 1979 in Upper Tract, WV. Arthur graduated with honors from the University of Southern Mississippi. After a long career in engineering, he retired from Huntington Ingalls Industries. Arthur enjoyed spending time with his family (especially his grandchildren), riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and relaxing in the mountains of West Virginia.



Arthur is survived by his wife, Linda Furrow; his children Colin (Rachel) Furrow and Marisa Cooper; his sister, Karen (Doug) Dickey; and his beloved grandchildren, Brennen and Aubrey Furrow.



A visitation will be held in Ocean Springs, MS, at 5pm, followed by a memorial service at 7pm, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Southern Mississippi Funeral Services.



A second visitation will be held in Franklin, WV, at 2pm, on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Basagic Funeral Home. A graveside service with Military Honors will follow at 3pm at Cedar Hill Cemetery.



In loving memory of Arthur, the family will be establishing a college fund for Arthur's grandchildren, Brennen and Aubrey Furrow. Those who would like to contribute to this fund in lieu of flowers are encouraged to do so. Please make contributions to Brennen and Aubrey Furrow, c/o Linda Furrow, 4808 Ashmore Ridge, Vancleave, MS 39565. Published in The Sun Herald on June 26, 2019