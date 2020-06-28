Arthur Lewis

SMSgt. Arthur E. Lewis
Gulfport, age 87
Passed away on 6/24/20. A funeral service will be held at 11 am Mon, 6/29/20, at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport,friends may visit from 9:30 – 11 am. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.