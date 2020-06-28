Arthur Lewis
SMSgt. Arthur E. Lewis

Gulfport, age 87

Passed away on 6/24/20. A funeral service will be held at 11 am Mon, 6/29/20, at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport,friends may visit from 9:30 – 11 am. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.


Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
JUN
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
