Arthur "Art" Malone



8/18/1937 - 2/24/2019



Gulfport, MS



Arthur "Art" Malone was born in Detroit, MI. At a young age, he joined the United States Navy and served on the nuclear submarine, The USS Sturgeon, until he retired with an Honorable Discharge on his 40th birthday. Art is a member of the American Legion, MS Post 106. After retirement, Art moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and worked as a security investigator for Casino Magic. He enjoyed watching football and fishing. Arthur Malone passed away peacefully from this life on Saturday, February 24, 2019, in Gulfport at the age of 81.



He was preceded in death by his son, Harry Malone, mother, Billie McDaniel, and step-father, Harry McDaniel.



He is survived by the love of his life, Linda Malone; his step-children: Steve (Roxanne) Desrochers, Sue Medeiros and Sandra (Dustin) Kemp; four grandchildren: Patrick Desrochers, Kelly (Cade) Steen, Emily Jarrard and Michael (Ashely) Kemp; and great-grandson, Grayson Kemp.



Graveside services will be held 12:30PM Thurs., Feb. 28, 2019, at Biloxi National Cemetery, followed by a celebration of his life at the Long Beach Church of Christ, 200 N. Cleveland Ave. in Long Beach. All friends and family are welcome to come and share their fondest memories.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the memory of Arthur Malone to the South Mississippi Humane Society. WWW.MARSHALLFH.COM. MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME. Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary