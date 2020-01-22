|
Arturo Barajas
1977 - 2020
Ocean Springs
Arturo Barajas, age 42, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born on April 23, 1977 in Mexico City. Arturo was the owner and founder of Mosaic Restaurant, which was named the 2017 Restaurant of the Year.
Arturo was truly "One Coast". As a business owner for a top tourism publication and app, Arturo represents all that is good with the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He has highlighted all aspects of what makes the Gulf Coast great. While Mosaic is physically located in Jackson County, Arturo had business ventures beyond any county border.
Arturo was a true contributor to the community as he opened and managed Ocean Springs Plaza, a multiple concept venue with three unique themes, Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar and The Beer House American Pub. He founded and organized Mayfest "Music Festival of Arts & Crafts" in 2007, which ran through 2014. In 2009, he partnered in the creation and publishing of Magnolia Leisure and Entertainment Guide. He developed and managed Magnolia Studio LLC DBA PlayTheCoast.com in 2011.
Along with his many endeavors, Arturo also enjoyed beach volleyball and dancing.
Arturo is survived by his wife, Rachel Hancock Barajas; children, Crystal Garcia and Bruno Barajas; parents, Ramiro Barajas and Margarita Lopez Gonzales; brother Ramiro Barajas Lopez; and his dog, Balto.
A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Ocean Springs. Friends may visit from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 22, 2020